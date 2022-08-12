Dolly will be spayed before leaving the Shelter and you can call or email for the release date. The adoption... View on PetFinder
Dolly
Related to this story
Most Popular
A person died early Sunday in a crash on U.S. Highway 301 in Orangeburg County.
A 17-year-old Orangeburg male is accused running over a Richland County sheriff’s deputy with a stolen car on Tuesday, according to Richland C…
A 40-year-old Orangeburg woman has been identified as the person who died in Sunday’s crash near Santee.
Former Orangeburg County Councilman Willie B. Owens Sr. died on Friday. He was 83.
A man was shot in Vance on Monday night, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.
South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers announced Tuesday the termination of Director of Athletics Stacy Danley, effective…
A man is accused of stabbing passengers on a Greyhound bus until they were able to subdue him, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Off…
Orangeburg
‘We learn from other people's perspective’: Orangeburg County School District officials visit Tenn. school for O-W ideas
Four Orangeburg County School District trustees and district leaders gained insights and ideas for what a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School…
Investigators are seeking an Orangeburg man who has been missing for six months, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.