Does the gambler win or lose?

Ambrose Bierce, in "The Devil's Dictionary," claims: "The gambling known as business looks with austere disfavor upon the business known as gambling."

In bridge, we have an opening bid with the word "gambling" in its name. Look at the South hand in today's diagram. After a pass on your right, what would you do?

At Bridge Base Online, 12 players bid one diamond. One began with two diamonds, presumably trying for a spot in Guinness World Records for the strongest-ever suit for a weak two-bid. Another opened three diamonds, perhaps also hoping for a Guinness listing. Only two of us started with a Gambling Three No-trump. Our bid showed a completely solid seven- or eight-card minor and no side ace, king or void.

North then had to decide if she wished to gamble by passing. The contract might be anything from overtricks to down several. The low road is a response of four clubs, which partner passes with clubs or corrects to four diamonds.

My intrepid partner and wife characteristically passed.

How should the defense have gone?