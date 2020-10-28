Dodgers win title, Turner tests positive

“It was obviously a really unfortunate endpoint of this incredible series and definitely affected some of the joy of winning just because of what JT has meant to us,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said.

The end of a frustrating championship drought for LA — and perhaps just the start for Mookie Betts and the Dodgers, whose seventh World Series title was their sixth since leaving Brooklyn for the West Coast in 1958.

“I had a crazy feeling that came to fruition,” Roberts said. “It’s just a special group of players, organization, all that we’ve kind of overcome.”

Betts bolted from third for the go-ahead run on Seager's grounder in the sixth, even with the infield playing in, then had a punctuating homer leading off the eighth.

“It was absolutely phenomenal. This team was incredible,” said World Series MVP Corey Seager, also the NLCS MVP who set franchise records with his eight homers and 20 RBIs this postseason. “We were ready to go as soon as the bell was called. Once it did, we kept rolling.”