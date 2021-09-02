Dodgers rally past Braves for sweep, Scherzer leaves after 6

Atlanta's division lead dropped to two games over Philadelphia.

"We just didn't hit consistently enough to give ourselves a chance, but we pitched the ball pretty freaking great," Swanson said.

"There were a lot of good things from the series, and I feel like this was a really, really good experience for us because this is what it's going to be like for us come the end of the season and the playoffs. Just glad to go through it at the end of August and not October."

Brusdar Graterol followed Scherzer and gave up three straight hits, including a single by Travis d'Arnaud, who scored on Eddie Rosario's home run that tied it at 2 in the seventh.

Muncy slugged his 30th home run in the first off Max Fried. It's the third time the first baseman has had 30 or more homers in a season. He also tripled in the third.

Austin Barnes homered leading off the third to make it 2-0.

Scherzer retired 11 in a row after giving up a single to Freddie Freeman in the first.

The Braves put the potential tying runs on base in the fifth with singles by Rosario and Ehire Adrianza, but in a Max vs. Max matchup, Fried struck out swinging to end the inning.