Doctors debate benefits and detriments of fevers

Dear Doctor: I'm confused about fever. What is considered a fever? And if fever is the result of a person's body fighting a disease, why is it bad for us? It seems to make no sense to treat a person by lowering their fever.

Dear Reader: You've asked a fascinating question that, believe it or not, has been a subject of debate for thousands of years.

As you point out, a fever isn't a disease. Rather, it's most often a sign that the body is rallying to fend off an infection or illness. What people haven't been able to agree on is whether or not the fever is beneficial because it fights the invader, or detrimental because of its damaging toll on our bodies.

One line of thinking goes that if an elevated core temperature is helpful at fighting off an illness, we shouldn't interfere. That's an idea that dates all the way back to Hippocrates. In fact, the practice of pyrotherapy -- medically inducing a fever -- was used as recently as the late 19th and early 20th century to manage certain types of bacterial infections. Pyrotherapy was largely abandoned once the discovery of penicillin ushered in the era of antibiotics.