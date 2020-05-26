Doctor, Shadaisa

School: Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
Future plans: Shadaisa plans to attend South Carolina State University in the fall. She plans to major in Business Administration.
Extracurriculars: Member of Ladies of Kappa League (LKL) and was a Bruin Cheerleader
Favorite quote: "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord. " Plans to prosper you and not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."
Favorite memory: First day of high school.
Advice to future generations: Be yourself! Don't try to be someone you are not!
Parents' names: Mr. & Mrs. Charles (Marilyn) Doctor
