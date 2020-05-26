Doctor, Shadaisa

School: Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School

Future plans: Shadaisa plans to attend South Carolina State University in the fall. She plans to major in Business Administration.

Extracurriculars: Member of Ladies of Kappa League (LKL) and was a Bruin Cheerleader

Favorite quote: "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord. " Plans to prosper you and not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

Favorite memory: First day of high school.

Advice to future generations: Be yourself! Don't try to be someone you are not!

Parents' names: Mr. & Mrs. Charles (Marilyn) Doctor

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.