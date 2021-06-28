Do you trust your opponents?

One of the arts of bridge is to know the strengths of your opponents. It is particularly important at Chicago scoring for money. You need to know the strengths and weaknesses of your partner and the opponents.

On today's deal, South is playing in a contract of four spades. West leads the heart three. East wins with the ace, cashes the diamond ace and returns a heart, which West ruffs. West exits with a diamond, East following suit. How should South continue if East is either a beginner or an expert?

North's two-heart bid was a transfer, showing at least five spades. When East doubled, South "raised" to three spades to indicate four-card support and a maximum. With 4-3-3-3 distribution, this was an overstatement.

After a heart to the ace, the diamond ace and a heart ruff, declarer needs to know his right-hand opponent. If East is a beginner, South cannot draw any reliable inferences. East might not realize that it would have been better to give his partner a ruff at trick two, get back on play at trick three with the diamond ace and give his partner a second heart ruff to defeat your contract.