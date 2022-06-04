Do you recognize a singular honor?

A man is introduced to a well-known snob -- that is, the snob is a well-known person, not that he is well known for being a snob.

"This is a singular honor for me," says the man as they shake hands.

"Yes, it must be," the snob replies.

There are deals in which a singular honor -- sorry, a singleton honor -- plays a key role. Today's, as if you couldn't guess, is one of them. It is another of those deals on which many players would go down because they wouldn't carry out quite enough analysis.

After a Stayman auction in which North upgraded his hand because of the singleton, West led the spade jack. Deciding, reasonably enough, that West wouldn't lead away from the king-jack into a no-trump opening, declarer played low from the dummy. Up popped the king from East. Delightedly, South won with his ace. He led a trump, but West shot in with the ace and returned the spade 10. Declarer covered with dummy's queen, but East ruffed, of course. Back came a trump, and South couldn't avoid the loss of two more spade tricks for down one.

When East plays the spade king at trick one, it must be a singleton. And if South stops to consider his alternatives, he will realize that ducking his ace is a good play. Then, when West wins with the heart ace and leads another spade, declarer plays low from the dummy. If East ruffs, he is trumping a loser. The ace and queen remain to win tricks in a moment. If East doesn't ruff, South wins with the ace and ruffs his two diamond losers high in the dummy.

