Do you push them, or are you pushed?

In tournament bridge nowadays, almost everyone bids much more than they used to. Putting pressure on the opponents to try to force errors has become de rigueur.

One weapon in this strategy's armory is the five-card weak two-bid. It isn't my style, but it does have its moments, like in today's deal.

North was aggressive in bidding four hearts, but he was expecting a six-card suit opposite.

West led the diamond ace and continued with three rounds of hearts to stop a diamond ruff in the dummy.

To make the contract, South had to establish a spade for a diamond discard, and he had to find the club queen. He played a spade to the king, cashed the ace and ruffed a spade in hand.

Now declarer knew that West had at least 16 points: the spade queen, heart ace-king and diamond ace-king. Maybe he also had the club queen, but South decided to play East for that card. However, declarer had to be careful. He led the club seven to dummy's king and continued with the club jack. East didn't cover, so the jack won the trick. Now followed a spade ruff, the club ace, a club to dummy's 10 and the fifth spade for a diamond discard.