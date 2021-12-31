Do you hope for this or that?

Victor Borge, who gave his first piano recital at the age of 8 and became so popular with his mix of humor and music, said, "I only know two pieces; one is 'Clair de Lune,' and the other one isn't."

In this seven-heart grand slam, South has two chances. One works, and the other one doesn't. But how can South stay in tune with the deal after West leads the diamond king?

South's strong jump shift promised 13-16 high-card points and either a long, strong heart suit or a heart-diamond two-suiter. When North showed values in spades, South used Blackwood twice.

There are 12 top tricks: three spades, seven hearts, one diamond and one club. The 13th might come from a 3-3 spade break or the club finesse. As the latter is the better chance (50% versus 35.53%), there is a temptation immediately to discard the spade three on dummy's diamond ace. However, that is wrong because it is possible to try both chances. Ruff at trick one, play off all of your trumps (perhaps an opponent will discard a spade from four) and cash dummy's three spade winners.

Is your spade seven now high? If so, discard the club queen on the diamond ace and claim. If not, discard the last spade on the diamond ace. Then, when you lead a club from the board, if West has the last spade, take the club finesse. But if East began with four spades, he will be forced down to one club. Capture his king with your ace or put up the ace and hope!

