Do you have all the data?

Last month I finished a good book called "Wedding Station" by David Downing. Fair enough, but now suppose I mention that the setting is pre-World War II Berlin. Then you realize that the first word of the title is pronounced "vedding."

It can be similar in bridge. How would you normally play K-J-9 opposite A-5-2 for three tricks?

Now turn to today's deal. After the given auction, how would you try to make three no-trump? West takes the first four tricks with his high hearts (as East discards three low spades) before shifting to the club 10.

In the auction, North correctly did not use Stayman with 4-3-3-3 distribution.

South starts with eight top tricks: three spades, two diamonds and three clubs. He must find a third diamond trick. Normally, declarer would cash his ace, then play low to the jack, relying on a simple finesse. However, that cannot work here. West has already shown up with 10 points but didn't open the bidding as dealer. He is unlikely to have the diamond queen. Also, a careful declarer will cash his spade and club winners ending on the board before touching diamonds, learning that West has the spade jack. So East has to hold the diamond queen.

Could East have started with the doubleton queen? No, that is impossible too.

It is time for a backward finesse. South leads the diamond jack from the board. If East plays low, so will declarer. If East covers with his queen, South takes the trick and plays a diamond to the nine. As it is a newspaper column, success!

