Do you dive or stay on dry land?

Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote, "Be not the slave of your own past. Plunge into the sublime seas, dive deep and swim far, so you shall come back with self-respect, with new power, with an advanced experience that shall explain and overlook the old."

At the bridge table, though, we must not overlook the old -- our experience of what works and what doesn't -- but even that doesn't always help. Look at the East hand in the diagram. Only your side is vulnerable. South opens one heart, your partner overcalls one spade, and North jumps to four hearts. Do you plunge into the deep sea by bidding four spades, or do you stay right where you are?

There is no definite answer. Sometimes pass will be best; at other times, bidding will win.

My instinct is to bid four spades, getting to the 10-trick level with a 10-card fit. But if we are doubled and go down two, that will be more costly than four hearts made. Also, maybe both games are going down.

Here, against four hearts, West will probably start with two high diamonds and the diamond three, giving East a ruff and sending a suit-preference signal for spades. East, though, cannot be sure that South isn't hiding the two. However, given West's overcall, East is likely to get it right, and another diamond ruff will take the contract down two.

Note that four spades goes down one, West losing one heart and three clubs.

At Bridge Base Online, 11 pairs made four hearts, two went down, two failed in four spades and one in five spades.

