Do not tamper with the telegraph wires

Declarers who are learning the game often have difficulty with communication. They are so busy keeping track of their tricks and working out a line of play that they take their eye off their entries. It's no good having winners in one hand -- usually the dummy -- if you cannot get into that hand to cash them.

Take today's deal, for example. How should South play in six hearts against the opening lead of the spade two, East playing either the nine on dummy's six or the queen on dummy's jack? Would it make a difference if West led the diamond queen?

North first showed 8 or more points and at least five clubs. When he then indicated heart support, that was sufficient for South to bid the small slam.

Against a spade lead, declarer needs to find the clubs breaking 3-3. The basic plan is to cash the heart ace, play off dummy's top clubs, ruff a club high, draw trumps ending in the dummy and discard spade losers on dummy's club winners. If the clubs break 3-3, South will make seven. If they break 4-2, he will go down one.

Against a diamond lead, though, declarer has greater flexibility. He should play to make the contract whether the clubs break 3-3 or 4-2. The right play is to cash one top heart, then to duck a club completely.

South wins whatever comes back, plays a club to the king, ruffs a club high and draws two more rounds of trumps ending in the dummy. Finally, he cashes the club ace and club eight, discarding his spade losers.

