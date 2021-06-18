Do not play first and think later

Gregory Maguire, a novelist, said, "I'm not a writer because I want to make money. I'm a writer because I'm a very slow thinker; but I do care about thinking, and the only way I know how to think with any kind of finesse is by telling stories."

Bridge players need to think, whether facing a finesse or a different play technique. But sometimes someone will follow suit first and study second, which is always fatal in newspaper columns and teaching deals. Today, for example, how should South continue in four hearts after ruffing West's second high diamond at trick two?

South might have rebid two spades, allowing for North's holding, say, five spades and three hearts. But he decided to hope that they did not have a superior spade fit, preferring to keep his hand in the dark from the defenders.

Declarer continued with a heart to the jack and a heart to his ace, getting the bad news. Now, if South drew trumps, he would have none left. The defenders would get in with the spade ace and run diamonds. So South turned to spades. However, East held up his ace until the second round, then gave his partner a spade ruff. Eventually, the defenders scored a club trick to defeat the contract.