Do not forget later lead changes

Benjamin Franklin wrote, "All human situations have their inconveniences. We feel those of the present but neither see nor feel those of the future; and hence we often make troublesome changes without amendment, and frequently for the worse."

A bridge deal's future is short, but the active players do need to worry about it, wondering how to make or break a contract.

In today's deal, look only at the North and East hands. South is in four spades. West leads the club queen: six, ace, nine. What should East do next?

North had a stronger hand than would be normal for a "weak freak" immediate raise to four spades. However, his bid rated to cause the maximum inconvenience to the opponents, and a stronger action would have overstated his high-card power.

East should see two possible ways to defeat the contract: East-West might be able to take one club, one diamond and two hearts (West holding the heart ace), or one club, two diamonds and a diamond ruff (West having the diamond king). Should East mentally flip a coin?

No! He should ask partner to tell him. At trick two, East should cash the diamond ace, which denies holding the diamond king. After trick one, lead the king from ace-king (and king-queen).

In this deal, West signals enthusiastically with his diamond nine, so East plays his second diamond and receives a ruff. But if West did not have the diamond king and discouraged at trick two, East would shift to the heart queen.

