Do not forget king from ace-king

Anne Maverick of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, sent in several senryu, including: Lead the ace or king / Obvious except when not / Forgive me partner.

Today's deal features an important defensive agreement that is virtually unknown below the expert level, but it isn't that hard to remember.

At trick one, you usually lead ace from ace-king. But if you are leading from a suit that your partnership has bid and supported, then you should lead king from ace-king. This is one position when you might opt to lead an unsupported ace; a choice that is usually frowned upon. How does that help the defenders in this deal?

In the auction, West might have intervened with two no-trump, showing at least 5-5 in the two unbid suits. But he did not like his weak clubs. Then North's two-spade rebid guaranteed four trumps because he would have made a support double with only three. South, with only six losers and knowing about the double fit, was happy to jump to game.