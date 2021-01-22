Do not be shy with a good fit

I was hunting for a quotation including the word "fit" when I came upon one from Shannon L. Alder, so how could I not use it? The inspirational author wrote: "Being a good person doesn't mean you fit the life of every person you meet."

That is so true, but if at the bridge table you have a good fit with your partner, tell him. Even better, try to reveal a double fit. In today's deal, what do you think of the auction? What is the par contract, the one where if either pair bids higher, it will do worse?

The auction started predictably, but I like a four-club fit-jump with the North hand, showing long clubs and four or more spades. Yes, that makes it easy for East to bid four of a red suit, but it will allow South to judge better later in the auction.

After East competes with five diamonds, if South knows that North has clubs, bidding five spades will be clear-cut. The drawback, of course, is that if you advertise a double fit, the opponents will know that they have one also and will bid higher.

How did the play go in five spades?