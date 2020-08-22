DNA tests confirms mom's suspicions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

DEAR HARRIETTE: My ex-husband was the product of an extramarital interracial relationship. Both of his parents -- the ones who raised him -- are white, and he has always denied he was biracial, despite the obvious physical characteristics that say otherwise. We have two beautiful teenage children who have been raised believing they are white.

We recently took ancestry tests, and what I believed to be true has been confirmed: My children have 25% African DNA. Since our divorce 12 years ago, my children have been raised very open-minded, and for this reason, I don't believe they will struggle with this new information, but I'm concerned about the questions they will ask, how much information to give them about their grandmother's choices and how to deal with their father, who I know will be furious when he finds out. -- White Mom

DEAR WHITE MOM: Your children should know their true identity. Start by sharing with them the results of the DNA test. Tell them what you know and that you suspected their father was biracial, though it was never revealed to you. Make it clear to them that your father's family chose to have him live as a white man, so he will likely be unhappy about this revelation. Families have secrets; that doesn't make them bad people.