DNA sample after gun charge led to 1976 SC murder arrest

COLUMBIA — A DNA sample taken from a South Carolina man after his arrest for pointing a gun while drunk has cracked a long-cold case, identifying him as the lead suspect in the slaying of a woman four decades ago, according to documents.

Charles Ugvine Coleman, 65, was arrested last week and charged with murder and rape in the killing of Elizabeth Ann Howell Wilson, who disappeared after her shift at a textile mill on March 20, 1976, officials said.

The break in the case happened April 27, when a man called police to say someone who gave him $20 to buy crack cocaine fired a rifle at him when he failed to deliver the drugs or refund the money several hours later, according to a Union County Sheriff's Office report.

A deputy found Coleman at a nearby store, where he said he thought the man with his $20 had a gun, so he drove away and only fired several shots in the air to scare the other man when he was far enough away to make sure he missed him, according to the report obtained by The Associated Press.

Deputies arrested Coleman. They also arrested the other man, charging him with breach of trust for taking the $20 and not returning it.