DJ settles score at Whistling Straits, winning all 5 matches

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Dustin Johnson was making the short stroll from the 10th green to the 11th tee at Whistling Straits when the galleries on either side of the narrow path began roaring: "MVP! MVP! MVP!"

Eyes straight ahead, impassive as ever, Johnson deserved the chants but barely acknowledged them. Somewhere deep down, though, he had to be smiling. This is what people mean when they say revenge is best served cold.

On the very same course where 11 years earlier Johnson lost a shot at his first major championship, he won all five of the matches he played and led a young U.S. Ryder Cup team to its most lopsided victory ever over Europe. That the oldest player on the squad also turned out to be the best made it that little bit sweeter.

Yet even after he'd put away Paul Casey, his Sunday singles opponent, 1 up, Johnson had a characteristically low-key celebration. A tip of his cap, a few claps on the backs of teammates and a long kiss from partner Paulina Gretzky.

"I felt like the game was coming together," said Johnson, 37. He could have said it was a long, sometimes-discouraging slog for someone who held onto his No. 2 world ranking despite not playing championship-caliber golf since winning the 2020 Masters. Instead, Johnson kept trying to deflect the credit.