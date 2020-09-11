Divided kitchen table

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: My wife and I have just celebrated our ninth wedding anniversary. Two years ago, she decided to become a vegan for moral and dietary reasons. I respect her greatly for that. I have also adopted many of the same eating habits, but I do still eat meat. Lately, however, she has decided to adopt a whole-food, plant-based diet, she also has decided to use a lot of spices in her foods that I cannot eat. For the past two years, I have not cooked meat in our house out of respect for her. Now, I find myself wanting to again cook dishes for myself that I feel are healthy but that include lean meats. Do I have the right to cook in my house and if so, how do I approach the subject with her in a way that she doesn't "flip out"? -- Omnivore Husband in Oregon

Dear Omnivore: Your wife wouldn't appreciate it if you told her how to eat. She should respect your right to decide what you'd like to eat, too. However, I have a feeling that you may want to take a leaf from her book once you see the effects of a whole-food, plant-based diet. It's one of the healthiest ways to eat and has been shown to be effective against many common chronic diseases, including heart disease and Type 2 diabetes. So, keep an open mind.