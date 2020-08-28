Ditch the two-timer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: I met this guy, "Bill," through work. We hit it off. He'd told me he was single. Later, I found out through a mutual colleague that Bill had a girlfriend, "Julie," a divorced lady with two kids, but he wouldn't be able to marry her because his family wouldn't approve their marriage. So, I confronted him. He stated that she was not his girlfriend and that our colleague made the whole story up. Bill and I started dating, and, after a while, I found out that he was still seeing this lady and hanging out with her. I confronted him again, and he stated that it's not going anywhere with her, and she knows that, too. I do not believe that. I think, deep inside, she thinks she is dating a loyal guy and is waiting for him to propose any minute.

I realized that Bill is just using Julie to kill time to have someone to hang out with because he doesn't want to be alone. But he doesn't want to commit to either one of us. So, when she is not available, I am available, and vice versa. I feel sorry for her because she has no clue what is happening. She is wasting her time on someone who won't commit to her. I know her name, her Facebook account, where she lives and lots more. I want to tell her the truth about Bill, but Bill will know that it was me who told her the truth. I'm scared because I don't know what his reaction will be, and he knows where I live. Should I tell her the truth about this man? -- Bad Romance