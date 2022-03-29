Discover what to do next

In yesterday's column, a defender had to make an unusual play to avoid sacrificing a trick in a suit. In today's deal, a defender has to break another of the canons of bridge: third hand high. This time, though, it isn't to avoid losing a trick in the suit. It is to determine the layout of the suit so that he knows how to defend.

Nowadays everyone opens one no-trump with South's hand, immediately showing its nature and strength. Stayman then uncovered the spade fit.

West led the heart three: seven, king, ace. Declarer ran the spade queen to East's king. What next?

East thought along these lines: "We must win three more tricks. It looks like we have a heart trick, so we will need either two diamonds or one in each minor. Let me just get our heart trick by cashing the jack. Then I can switch to a diamond."

However, as you can see, this plan didn't work out too well. Declarer won with the heart queen, drew trumps and cashed the clubs, discarding a diamond loser.

True, East was a little unlucky. However, he had a chance to find out who held the heart queen. As West wasn't going to underlead the heart ace, East should have made the discovery play of the heart jack at trick one.

When South won with the queen, East would have known to shift to diamonds at trick three. Then, as long as he selected the jack or nine to stop declarer from ducking the first round to West, the defenders would have collected three diamond tricks to go with the spade king.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0