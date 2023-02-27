"Dilbert" creator Scott Adams continued to see his reach shrink Monday as dozens of newspapers and a major comic strip platform said they would no longer publish his long-running office workplace comic strip over his recent racist remarks.

Newspaper readers around the country were greeted by notes from publishers — and, in at least one instance, a blank space — alerting them to outlets' decision to stop running the popular comic. Adams' fate was effectively sealed Sunday evening when "Dilbert" distributor Andrews McMeel Universal said it was severing ties to the cartoonist. By Monday morning, "Dilbert" was gone from the GoComics site, which also features many top comic strips like "Peanuts" and "Calvin and Hobbes."

In a Feb. 22 episode of his YouTube show, Adams described people who are Black as members of "a hate group" from which white people should "get away." Various media publishers across the U.S. denounced the comments as racist, hateful and discriminatory while saying they would no longer provide a platform for his work.

Readers of The Sun Chronicle in Attleboro, Massachusetts, found a blank space in Monday's edition where "Dilbert" would normally run. The paper said it would keep the space blank throughout March "as a reminder of the racism the pervades our society."

The Andrews McMeel Universal statement said the distributor supports free speech, but Adams' comments were not compatible with the core values of the company based in Kansas City, Missouri.

"We are proud to promote and share many different voices and perspectives. But we will never support any commentary rooted in discrimination or hate," the statement jointly signed by the chair and CEO said.