Dear Annie: I am writing in regard to "Concerned Mom," whose daughter suffers from dumping syndrome. I am a retired pediatric nurse, and many years ago I took care of a small child with dumping syndrome. The way he was fed was by continuous gavage (tube feeding). This avoided his stomach from ever being too full. I'm not sure what Concerned Mom meant by "strict diet," but perhaps her daughter should try eating small amounts every hour or two (if her lifestyle permits) to make it easier for her stomach to digest as opposed to digesting a full meal. I hope this helps. -- Retired Nurse
Dear Nurse: I always love hearing from professionals. Thank you for these professional tips.
Dear Annie: Please let the mother know that her daughter should be tested for gluten intolerance. It's a simple blood test, and it could improve her life dramatically. I speak from experience. I was tested a year ago after a lifetime -- 50 years of illnesses. I'm a success story. This is a new concept that most doctors are not trained in: food allergies causing inflammation and many other illnesses we've been suffering with for lifetimes. -- Success Story
Dear Success Story: Congratulations on your success. Here is another letter about gluten being the culprit.
Dear Annie: I am writing regarding "Concerned Mom," whose 23-year-old daughter is suffering from gastronomic issues. Her letter describes similar symptoms that I experience when eating foods with gluten. Three times I ate foods with gluten accidentally. Within a few hours, I vomited until my stomach was empty. That's because I have been diagnosed with celiac sprue, which is an autoimmune disease.
This disease is difficult to diagnose because it mimics the symptoms of other diseases. I was given an endoscopy to find this out. Celiac sprue should not be taken lightly because it can result in a serious health condition. -- Gluten-Free
Dear Gluten-Free: Other readers agree with you but have added additional foods that could be the source of the problem and certain types of digestive enzymes that provided relief. Here is a sampling:
Dear Annie: I, too, was suffering from digestive problems, and the doctors wanted to medicate instead of finding the real issues that were causing my problems.
After many months of suffering, I found a "Digestion Doctor" from an ad in the newspaper. Within two weeks of treatment with natural, plant-based digestive enzymes, I was feeling like myself again. Unbelievable! This may or may not work for her, but it is sure worth a try. -- Enzymes Are Key
Dear Annie: I read with sadness your recent column about the young woman struggling with digestive issues. I have had digestive issues my whole life, and they were made worse by the removal of my gall bladder. Finally, I found relief when the woman who does holistic healing with our horses suggested I try digestive enzymes. It is an inexpensive, noninvasive answer that made perfect sense. I hope "Concerned Mom" can help her daughter find help with these. -- Relief
