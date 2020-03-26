Different leads; different results

Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote, "The louder he talked of his honor, the faster we counted our spoons."

For a bridge player, the more often he plays his honor cards, the more winning tricks he can count.

When I am teaching inexperienced players about signaling on defense, the first class is usually about playing spot cards -- high-low to encourage and low-high to discourage. But the next week I encourage playing honor cards whenever possible. Even the sleepiest of partners will notice an honor card appearing unexpectedly on the table.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

There are several reasons for putting up an honor card when you could have played a spot card. This three-no-trump deal features one of the rarest. What was the key honor play after West led the spade queen to South's king?

Declarer had eight top tricks: two spades, three hearts and three diamonds. He had to establish a club trick. He was in danger only if West had five spades and a high club after both of South's spade honors had been removed.

To try to make it hard for the opponents if the club honors were split, declarer played a heart to the king and called for a club.