Diet can make a difference in thinning hair

Dear Doctor: My hair has been thin since I was young, and now that I'm growing older, it's getting worse. Why is that happening? Is there anything I can add to my diet to make my hair thicker and healthier, or is thinner hair inevitable with aging?

Dear Reader: Among the many changes we can expect to see in our bodies as we grow older are gradual differences in the appearance of our hair. In addition to going gray and, for some people, growing bald, this includes changes to hair's thickness and texture. Aging hair typically grows more slowly and becomes more sparsely distributed. The strands themselves become more brittle, dull and thinner than they had been in the past. They become more fragile, as well, which can lead to increased splitting and breakage. Since the state of our hair contributes to our overall appearance, as well as to our sense of self, it's understandable that these changes might be unwelcome.