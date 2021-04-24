Diamondbacks-Braves game postponed by weather, DH on Sunday

ATLANTA — The game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Atlanta Braves scheduled for Saturday night was postponed due to inclement weather.

A storm brought hail and heavy rain to Truist Park on Saturday afternoon and the probability of additional rain forced the postponement.

The game will be made up with a traditional doubleheader on Sunday. The first seven-inning game is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

This is Arizona's first game postponed by weather since May 4-5, 2015 at Colorado. It ends a streak of 866 games without a weather postponement, the longest active stretch in the majors.

Arizona had a game postponed against Colorado on Aug. 27, 2020, in support of social justice and equality.

The Braves will start right-hander Bryse Wilson in Game 1 and left-hander Drew Smyly, who had been scheduled to pitch Saturday night, in the second game.

Left-hander Madison Bumgarner, who had been scheduled to start on Saturday night, and right-hander Zac Gallen are expected to pitch in the doubleheader for Arizona. The team did not immediately announce the order of the pitchers.

