DHEC holding vaccine clinic in Orangeburg

COLUMBIA —DHEC is providing regular updates for COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing opportunities in the Lowcountry region.
• Most current vaccine clinic information: scdhec.gov/vaxlocator
• Most current testing site information: scdhec.gov/findatest
COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and free. The Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines are currently available for people 18 and older, and the Pfizer vaccine is for ages 12 and up.
COVID-19 vaccinations are free. You won't pay deductibles, co-insurance or co-payments. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment for a DHEC clinic by calling 866-365-8110.
• Tuesday, June 29, 10 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., Orangeburg County Health Department, 1550 Carolina Ave., Orangeburg