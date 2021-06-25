 Skip to main content
DHEC holding vaccine clinic in Orangeburg
DHEC holding vaccine clinic in Orangeburg

COLUMBIA —DHEC is providing regular updates for COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing opportunities in the Lowcountry region.

• Most current vaccine clinic information: scdhec.gov/vaxlocator

• Most current testing site information: scdhec.gov/findatest

COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and free. The Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines are currently available for people 18 and older, and the Pfizer vaccine is for ages 12 and up.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free. You won't pay deductibles, co-insurance or co-payments. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment for a DHEC clinic by calling 866-365-8110.

• Tuesday, June 29, 10 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., Orangeburg County Health Department, 1550 Carolina Ave., Orangeburg

