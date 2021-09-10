Devaluation has hit responder as well

First today, look only at the South hand. West passes, North opens one diamond, and East passes. What should South do?

James Callaghan, when prime minister of Great Britain, said, "Those who advocate devaluation (of pound sterling) are calling for a reduction in the wage levels and the real wage standards of every member of the working class."

Devaluation has struck bidding. In the old days, responder passed with fewer than 6 points. Now, though, if there is reason to believe that there is a fair chance of finding a better spot, he may bid with fewer than 6. (At 10 of the 16 tables at Bridge Base Online, South did pass. One responded two hearts, weak. North raised to four hearts, but South's declarer play didn't match his bidding, because he went down one.)

True, bidding one heart doesn't guarantee a good result. Partner might -- ugh! -- rebid three diamonds. Or, as at one table, three clubs, which South passed! Funnily enough, the weaker two-club rebid worked better. Over two hearts, North had an easy raise to game.

Declarer took the first trick with dummy's club ace, shook his club loser on the second high diamond and played the spade king. East tried to cash the club king, but South ruffed, trumped a spade, ruffed a club, trumped a spade and ruffed another club. West overruffed with the heart jack and led the spade queen, but declarer trumped with the heart ace, ruffed a diamond and conceded a trump to West. Plus 420 was a tied top, one other pair getting there via one diamond - one heart - four hearts!

