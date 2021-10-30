Destructive drinking drives a wedge

Although I've told my wife several times that I know what she's doing, she keeps it up -- hiding her drinking and getting drunk nearly every day. She usually passes out on the couch early and then goes to bed.

Our relationship has drifted apart because I become judgmental or don't want to listen to her when I know she's drunk. I've talked to her about this. I've asked her to stop. I've written letters to her stating my concern for her health and our relationship, and she says, "Yes, I have a problem, and I'll stop," but she never does.

She finds ways to blame me, and uses me in some way as an excuse or reason for it, but they all prove foolish. I just don't know what to do. I obviously love and support her, but the years are going by, and my life and health are starting to suffer.

I've gotten advice from ALANON counseling, and it doesn't look good. What can you say and advise me on? -- Alcohol Creating Distance

Dear Alcohol: Your wife's drinking is out of control. Hiding her booze and keeping secrets from you takes the situation to a new level. It is a miracle she has not killed someone driving drunk.

Consider speaking with her in the presence of a counselor, where you can express your feelings in a safe, sober space outside the home.

Another option is to stage a small intervention with only close friends and family in attendance. Perhaps reinforcements will speak to the gravity of the situation and remind her how many people she has in her corner who only want her to get better.

