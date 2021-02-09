Destroy GOP to save it

GOP House members who had the integrity to vote for impeachment, such as Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Tom Rice of South Carolina, are under withering attack from their fellow Republicans. The warning to Republican senators is explicit: Vote to convict Trump -- and, effectively, purge him from the party -- at your own peril.

The GOP won't or can't reform itself. So we must help the party by crushing it.

The fact that dozens of major corporations such as Walmart, Google and AT&T have announced they will not give campaign donations to Republicans who voted to decertify the elections results is a start. But we consumers need to demand that corporate America go further by insisting that trade associations follow suit -- and that companies at least ask their executives to refrain from giving to GOP Super PACs, the dark-money realm where donations are not statutorily bound by tight limits.

We saw how Georgia voters recoiled from Trumpism by ousting two Republican senators and electing two Democrats, one Black and one Jewish, in their place -- and that was before the Capitol riot. The necessary ruin of the GOP is far from an impossible quest.

It was GOP voters in Georgia who gave us Greene, most accurately identified as R-QAnon, and she should be made the face of the GOP. The choice is binary and stark: If you don't believe in Jewish space lasers, you can't vote for Republicans. And if you loved the old Republican Party, you can't have it back until you smash today's GOP to smithereens.

Orangeburg native and Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson is on Twitter: @Eugene_Robinson.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0