Deshaun Watson's 4 TDs lift Texans to 41-25 win over Lions

The Texans (4-7) have won two straight for the first time this season and three of their past four games with Crennel.

"That's good, but we haven't won enough," Crennel said.

The Lions haven't, either, and it might cost at least one man his job.

Detroit (4-7) might end the season with interim leaders after losing consecutive games for the third time this season, dropping coach Matt Patricia's record to 13-29-1 and general manager Bob Quinn's mark to 12 games under .500 over five seasons.

Patricia was peppered with questions about his job being in jeopardy, and evaded each query.

"My focus every day is on the guys in that locker room and working as hard as I can to help them be successful," he said.

The Lions retained Patricia and Quinn for this season and ownership said there was an expectation they contend for the playoffs by playing in meaningful games in December. And, that seems highly unlikely.

Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford said the scrutiny on Patricia has not appeared to affect him.