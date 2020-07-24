Depp's lawyers play video showing Heard 'attacked' sister

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

LONDON — Johnny Depp's lawyers in his libel suit against a British tabloid that labeled the actor a "wife beater" displayed video footage in a London courtroom Friday that they claim shows his ex-wife, Amber Heard, "attacked" her sister.

The lawyers said they received the video from a "confidential" source on Thursday night, hours after Heard's sister, Whitney Henriquez, testified in court that she had never been attacked by Heard or that she was frightened of her.

The video at the heart of Friday's court proceedings was said to be unused reality TV footage. It is unclear when the footage was filmed.

It shows Henriquez by a pool with friends, with one heard saying, "Did you get in a fight or something?" and "I can't believe Amber beat your ass."

Depp's lawyer, David Sherborne, said it is "quite clear" that Heard assaulted her sister and that injuries to Henriquez are being examined on the tape.

The case is due to finish next week with closing submissions from both sides' legal teams on Monday and Tuesday.

