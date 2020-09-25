Denmark Technical College welcomes Andre Payne as head men’s basketball coach and Upward Bound coordinator

In 2019, for the first time in 20 years of coaching, Payne was given the opportunity to coach women's collegiate basketball, being named the first assistant at Alcorn State University. He helped the team improve from four wins in the 2018-2019 season to 14 wins in the 2019-2020 season. The Lady Braves were considered one of the best defensive teams in NCAA Division, finishing number one in four defensive categories.

While not on the court, Payne will be focusing his efforts in supporting the college’s Upward Bound Program, a year-round initiative to encourage local middle and high school students to pursue higher education culminating, during non-COVID time, with a six-week on-campus summer experience. Additionally, he will serve as an advisor and tutor to men and women athletes.

“We are very excited to have someone of Coach Payne's caliber to take our men’s basketball program to the next level. His proven track record and triumphant spirit are the winning combination necessary to keep Denmark Tech athletics forging onward. His degree in mechanical engineering coupled with his having coached Division I, Division II, and NAIA, will truly prove beneficial as he works to support our student-athletes on the court and in the classroom," said Denmark Technical College President Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr.