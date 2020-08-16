Democrats in conservative SC now see opportunity for gains

But after a generation of losses in the Deep South, Democrats see opportunities in the region, especially in rapidly growing suburbs where voters have grown uneasy with Trump. North Carolina and Georgia are presidential battlegrounds this year and also feature competitive Senate races.

Jimmy Williams, a longtime consultant who currently advises a political action committee supporting Harrison, said the same trends are unfolding in South Carolina.

"There's a political earthquake that's happening in South Carolina right now," he said. "Suburban white women disgusted with Trump, millennials, Generation X, Generation Z, who are like, 'no, this is not what we want for our politics.'"

Matt Moore, a former South Carolina Republican Party chair, said he is skeptical that Democrats will win statewide races this year. But he acknowledged the gains that have helped Democrats in other states in the South could eventually spill into South Carolina.

"You have to think eventually that Democrats will win a statewide election again," he said. "It's just a matter of when."