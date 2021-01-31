Dementia or decluttering?

Dear Annie : Here's an idea for people to pass the time while staying at home: Get a journal and write down memories of your childhood and your life today. Fill it with memories of your family, parents, grandparents, etc., and interesting things about them that future generations would not know without your journal. You are never too young or too old to start this. Many of us are senior citizens and a lot of families don't talk about times gone by with the younger generations.

I don't remember much family talk when I was younger. I was in my 50s when I realized I didn't know anything about family beyond my grandparents. Communications had been lost with my dad's family. My mother's family lived in my state. I sent out letters to all my mother's nieces and nephews requesting information about names, birthdates, marriages and children in exchange for me putting it all together and sending them copies. One of my mother's sisters was still living and was able to provide me with the names of her grandparents and great-grandparents. I started researching on the internet in 2000 and was put together my maternal family from my great-great-grandparents forward, which I shared with everyone who wanted a copy. By putting my family trees on Ancestry.com, I was able to establish contact with an aunt and several cousins. One cousin who grew up and lived in the area where my maternal grandparents resided has shared many memories with me of my grandparents' lives. I just wish I had looked into this earlier. Unfortunately, by the time we realize how little we know about the older generations, the people are gone. These journals would enlighten future generations to good times and hardships. -- 81 and Wishing I Knew More