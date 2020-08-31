Dear Former Everything: There really isn't a healthy way for you to "convince" him that his relationship with his son is unhealthy. He has to come to that conclusion on his own. If you tell him what his father-son relationship should be, he will only resent you for meddling. The real problem is that you are demanding to be No. 1 in his life. Aside from the coronavirus hitting, his son also probably comes over every weekend because he wants his father to get to know his fiancee. You have to learn to share your boyfriend with his son. The pandemic will not go on forever, but we all must make sacrifices.