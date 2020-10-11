Dem challenger in SC Senate race raises record $57 million

"The money is because they hate my guts," Graham added.

In a statement Sunday, Graham questioned whether the money would have any real effect on South Carolina's electorate, which has not voted in a Democratic Senate candidate since the 1998 reelection of Sen. Fritz Hollings.

"The problem is there's not enough money in the world to convince South Carolinians to vote for the radical liberal agenda," Graham said, citing top Democrats such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York as leaders he says support that agenda.

Other challengers are making financial strides. Kentucky's Amy McGrath hasn't released third-quarter figures in her race against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell but had raised $47 million as of the end of June, compared with McConnell's $37 million, which was through September. In her challenge to Maine Sen. Susan Collins, Democrat Sara Gideon had taken in $24 million as of the end of June, compared with the incumbent's $17 million through last month.

The latest fundraising report comes one day before the start of what's predicted to be a contentious hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee - chaired by Graham - on President Donald Trump's nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.