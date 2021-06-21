DeGrom dominates after shoulder scare, Mets beat Braves 4-2

DeGrom was the first pitcher inspected as part of Major League Baseball's crackdown on foreign substances. He passed.

Fans booed loudly when plate umpire Ben May halted deGrom on his way off the field after the first inning. Crew chief Ron Kulpa jogged in from third base and asked deGrom for his glove and hat, and deGrom chuckled as he handed them over. Kulpa also asked deGrom to undo his belt buckle and checked for goop there, too.

Cleared by Kulpa, deGrom walked on to the dugout, laughing with catcher Tomás Nido about the exchange. Pitchers from both teams were checked throughout the game.

"Honestly, I didn't mind it," deGrom said. "It was quick and it went pretty easy."

TOUGH TO HANDLE

Acuña struck out in bizarre fashion in the sixth. He was initially awarded a hit-by-pitch on a 1-2 fastball from Seth Lugo, but the Mets challenged. Umpires ruled the ball hit the handle of Acuña's bat for a foul tip, and because catcher James McCann caught it, it counted as a third strike.

TRAINER'S ROOM