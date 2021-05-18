Declarer plays twice as often

That North hand is close between a game-invitation and a game-force. His chosen three-diamond rebid was invitational. In the old days, it was game-forcing; but with a powerful one-suiter, either make a strong jump shift on the first round or go via fourth suit forcing on round two, depending on your partnership agreement.

South has seven top tricks: one spade, two hearts, two diamonds and two clubs. The instinctive reaction is to duck a diamond, keeping communication with the dummy, but that is wrong. The other two tricks might come from either minor suit. And although a 3-2 diamond break is much more likely than a 3-3 club split, declarer can try both chances. He starts with dummy's two top diamonds. If the absentees divide 3-2, he concedes a diamond trick and, using the spade ace as the dummy entry to the diamond winners, ends with an overtrick. But when the diamonds split 4-1, South shifts to clubs, getting home since they are 3-3. This line wins if either diamonds are 3-2 or clubs are 3-3. These combine to produce a 79.2% chance of success.