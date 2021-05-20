DeChambeau proud of first-round rally at PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND — U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau may never have been prouder of an even-par round.

DeChambeau overcame four straight bogeys on his opening nine to finish at 72, five shots off the lead after the opening round of the PGA Championship on Thursday.

"For the most part, I stuck my head up high and kept it high and was able to finish strong," he said.

DeChambeau started strong, too, with a pair of birdies on his first three holes, then got sideways in the middle of the Ocean Course's treacherous back nine.

He three-putted for bogey on the 13th and found waste bunkers on the 14th and 16th holes during his troubling stretch. But like any diligent experimenter, DeChambeau worked the problem and found success.

He made three birdies coming in, including on the seventh and eighth holes, to regain his footing.

"You have to be able to step up and say, 'You know what, it doesn't matter. I'm just going to execute the best shot I could right here,'" he said. "That's what I was able to do on the back nine."

DeChambeau had an admirer in his own group in defending PGA champion Collin Morikawa.