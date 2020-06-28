Dealing with a dinner table bully

A few days later, we were having dinner with Cal and Sandy along with two other couples. Cal made a snide comment about my political affiliation, which I brushed off, and he made a snide comment about my profession, which I also brushed off. He then made derogatory comments about my dad's so-called coronavirus illness. My dad had just been released from the hospital that day and, thankfully, was doing much better. I was shocked and didn't say anything at that time.

The next day, I did a lot of thinking and decided to cut this man out of my life. I unfriended him on social media and made a vow to not associate with him again. Is it fair to ask my husband to also quit associating with Cal? It's going to be difficult because we go to the same church, and he and my husband are in a club together. -- Hurting in Louisville

Dear Hurting in Louisville: Cutting Cal out of your life sounds like a great decision. He sounds insensitive and like a true bully. Right now, your focus should be on your well-being and your family's well-being. In the future, if you find yourself with a bully such as Cal, and the wherewithal to have such a conversation, consider telling him to stop the snide comments. Sticking up for yourself is an act of self-care that can create a ripple effect of others sticking up for themselves, too.