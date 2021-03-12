Daylight saving time cause sleep disruption

Dear Doctor: I hate switching to and from daylight saving time every year. My husband says it's just a nuisance, but it messes up my sleep, and I think it's affecting my health. Haven't there been some studies about that? We're both interested in your answer.

Dear Reader: You're far from alone in your feelings about being forced to either lose or gain an hour as daylight saving time begins and ends each year. The energy-saving origins of the idea have since been disproven, as studies show that the drop in lighting demands is offset by air conditioning use during the longer summer days. Meanwhile, as you are experiencing, the practice has been shown to lead to widespread sleep disruptions. Numerous studies have linked the time shift to increases in workplace and automobile accidents, heart attacks, depression and sleep disorders. Considering all that we continue to learn about the close link between the functioning of our bodies, and the daily cycle of light and dark, these findings don't come as a complete surprise.