Daughter stifled by overbearing mom

DEAR HARRIETTE: Even though I am a college student, I still live with my mother; it's much cheaper than living in a dorm. I may be an adult, but every time I go out, I have to tell my mom where I am going. If I am out planning on being out late, I have to tell her how long I will be. .

Recently, I have been telling my mom that I want to move out, mostly since I feel bad that she feels she has to take care of me. Plus, I have to contact my mother about my every move, and it feels like I have no privacy or freedom.

I love my mom, but I feel like she is a bit overbearing. I want her to trust me to be independent, but I don't want her to think I am mad at her. How do I tell my mom that she shouldn't baby me? -- Mom's Little Girl

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

DEAR MOM'S LITTLE GIRL: The cost of living at home with your mom is following her rules. It is in her DNA to worry about her daughter. I remember when I used to come home to visit my family as a young adult. Even then, my mother would stay up until I got home from wherever I was. At first I was frustrated and angry at her for trying to control me, then I took some time to think about it. While under her care, I became her little girl again. She could not rest without knowing my whereabouts. That's the deal with motherhood.