Daughter spreads her wings

Dear Annie: My daughter and her father and I were always close. We talked daily, telling one another about our days. She has three children. We paid for preschool for all of them, bought their clothes and even bought a condo for them to live in while she went to law school. She is our only living child; we were in a position to help, and we were happy to do so.

She divorced her husband, who was bleeding her financially by buying expensive new cars and going on expensive vacations. We also helped by babysitting the kids, getting meals many times and continuing with financial help.

She met someone very nice, stable and with a rising career. Her career rose, too. They are a family now, with five children and a big house to take care of.

We hear from her now once every two or three weeks, and visits are rare -- maybe once every three months. We went through a very painful time from this separation, especially me. I'm all right now and have developed new friends. I wonder, though, if this type of distancing from us is something she had to do to become independent, or if she almost mistreated us. What do you think? -- A Mom of a Grown Daughter