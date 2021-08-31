Daughter should learn to cook before college

DEAR HARSH TRAINER: There are many trainers in the world -- not just this one. The goal in working with a trainer is not for you to be shamed into working harder; you should be inspired to push ahead. It really doesn't matter if your reaction is a sign of sensitivity or not. Even if you are super-sensitive, you deserve to work with a trainer who understands that and who is willing to figure out how to work with you to get you to push harder. The whole point of working one-on-one with a trainer is so that you can have personalized coaching JUST FOR YOU that meets your needs.