Daughter driving drives mom crazy

Dear Annie: My daughter, "Emily," has been dating "Ben" for almost two years. Ben is a great guy, aside from one issue that's been bugging me: He refuses to drive anywhere and instead has my daughter drive him. He says it's because a few years ago he was in a car accident and has been scared to drive since. (He was not hurt in the accident.) He has Emily drive him to and from work every day. It drives me insane because Emily and her kids were also in a car accident a few years back and suffer PTSD from that accident. Ben doesn't seem to get it. He thinks it's no big deal for Emily to get over her fear while avoiding getting over his fear. I want to say something, but I haven't. How can I approach the situation without making it worse? -- Miffed Mom