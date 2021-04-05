Darnold to Panthers for 3 draft picks

In 38 games with the Jets — all starts — he threw for 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions. Darnold is also coming off his worst statistical season with just nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He's the first quarterback taken in the top five picks to not make it to a fourth season with the team that drafted him since JaMarcus Russell, who went No. 1 overall to the Raiders in 2007.

For Carolina, the trade further clouds the future of Teddy Bridgewater, who was 4-11 last season as a starter and struggled to win close games down the stretch. Bridgewater completed 69.1% of his passes, throwing for 15 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. The team’s primary backups last season were P.J. Walker and Will Grier.

After the season, Rhule said of Bridgewater: “He’s our quarterback.” But the Panthers attempted to trade for Detroit’s Matthew Stafford, who wound up with the Los Angeles Rams, and also were interested in Watson. Bridgewater has two years remaining on a three-year, $63 million contract that he signed in 2020.

“There are things that we have to work through, obviously,” Fitterer said. "We’re going to talk to Teddy’s agent and find the right place, whether it is here or wherever it may be. We will figure things out, contract-side as well.”

The Panthers have the eighth overall pick in the draft and it was widely suspected they could use the selection on a quarterback. But with Darnold in the fold, the Panthers are likely to target other areas of need including offensive tackle, linebacker, tight end or cornerback.

