D'Arnaud HR backs Fried shutout as Braves beat Orioles 3-0

BALTIMORE — Travis d'Arnaud celebrated his new contract with a two-run homer, Jorge Soler also went deep and the Atlanta Braves beat Baltimore 3-0 Friday night, extending their winning streak to seven games while handing the Orioles their 16th straight defeat.

Max Fried (11-7) allowed four hits in his first career nine-inning complete game, and the NL East-leading Braves matched a modern-era, single-season franchise record with their 11th consecutive road win. The last time that happened was in 1956, when the team was based in Milwaukee.

Baltimore's losing streak is its second-longest since moving from St. Louis in 1954, topped only by the 1988 team that started the season 0-21. The Orioles have been outscored 141-42 during their current skid, which has left Baltimore with the worst record in the majors (38-83).

Hours before the game, d'Arnaud signed a two-year, $16 million extension with a club option for 2024. The 32-year-old catcher immediately rewarded Atlanta for its show of faith, crushing a second-inning pitch from Keegan Akin (0-8) for a 2-0 lead.

It was his second homer in five games since coming off a 2 1/2-month stay on the injured list with a sprained left thumb. He also had an infield hit and drew a walk.