D'Arnaud HR backs Fried shutout as Braves beat Orioles 3-0

BALTIMORE — Travis d'Arnaud celebrated his new contract with a two-run homer, Jorge Soler also went deep and the Atlanta Braves beat Baltimore 3-0 Friday night, extending their winning streak to seven games while handing the Orioles their 16th straight defeat.
Max Fried (11-7) allowed four hits in his first career nine-inning complete game, and the NL East-leading Braves matched a modern-era, single-season franchise record with their 11th consecutive road win. The last time that happened was in 1956, when the team was based in Milwaukee.
Baltimore's losing streak is its second-longest since moving from St. Louis in 1954, topped only by the 1988 team that started the season 0-21. The Orioles have been outscored 141-42 during their current skid, which has left Baltimore with the worst record in the majors (38-83).
Hours before the game, d'Arnaud signed a two-year, $16 million extension with a club option for 2024. The 32-year-old catcher immediately rewarded Atlanta for its show of faith, crushing a second-inning pitch from Keegan Akin (0-8) for a 2-0 lead.
It was his second homer in five games since coming off a 2 1/2-month stay on the injured list with a sprained left thumb. He also had an infield hit and drew a walk.
Soler made it 3-0 with a solo shot in the third, and Fried made the advantage stand up. The lefty is 4-0 with a 0.67 ERA in August.
Fried struck out four, walked none and permitted only one runner past first base. His previous longest outing was seven innings, accomplished six times, and his lone complete game was a six-inning stint against Cincinnati in 2019.
Trey Mancini had two hits for Baltimore and Ryan Mountcastle extended his career-high hitting streak to 12 games with a first-inning single.
Up next
Braves: Hot-hand Drew Smyly (8-3, 4.50 ERA) starts on Saturday night. The lefty is 6-0 in 13 starts since May 26.
Orioles: Matt Harvey (6-12, 6.25) pitched shutout ball in three successive starts after the All-Star break, but since then he's 0-2 with a 6.59 ERA in three starts.